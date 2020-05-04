Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

APO stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,682,868 shares of company stock valued at $73,538,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,104,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

