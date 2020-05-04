Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 554.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

