Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

