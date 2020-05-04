Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. 989,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Rayonier by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Rayonier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

