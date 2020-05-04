Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.89. 19,245,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,243,604. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.76. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.