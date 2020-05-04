Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

