Brokers Issue Forecasts for SM Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. Scotiabank cut shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $457.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 5.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SM Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

