Brokers Issue Forecasts for SmartFinancial Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,951.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021 in the last three months. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

