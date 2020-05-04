Brokers Offer Predictions for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,820,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after purchasing an additional 614,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,988,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 115,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 219,747 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

