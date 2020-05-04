Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.30.

BEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 50,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

