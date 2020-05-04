Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

BC stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,306,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,255,000 after purchasing an additional 196,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after purchasing an additional 136,697 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

