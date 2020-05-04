Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of BC opened at $44.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,306,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,255,000 after acquiring an additional 196,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,493,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,209,000 after acquiring an additional 136,697 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

