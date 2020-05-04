Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Investors bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

