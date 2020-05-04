Bulwark (BWK) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $243,986.62 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001954 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

