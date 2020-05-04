Burst Price Up 25.1% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Burst has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $39,010.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin. During the last week, Burst has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,091,145,048 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, C-CEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

