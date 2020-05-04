C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $50.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,821,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 372,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 297,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,066,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

