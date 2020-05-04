C J Advisory Inc. Sells 4,899 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

C J Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 215,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83,119 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

