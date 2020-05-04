Capital One Financial Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after buying an additional 5,443,012 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 185,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

