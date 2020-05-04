Capital One Financial Comments on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

WTI stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $392.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 864,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 599,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 471,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

