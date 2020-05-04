Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

PVAC stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

