Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,810 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 2,225,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.