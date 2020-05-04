Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,625. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

