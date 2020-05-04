Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.30.

TSE:CAS opened at C$13.66 on Monday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.82 and a 52 week high of C$15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$205,864.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,097.90. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at C$2,643,158.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

