Castweet Market Capitalization Hits $8.59 Million (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Castweet has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $197,294.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00035420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02304330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00193897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,729,884 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

