Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million.

CTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 145,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,353. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

