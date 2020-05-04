Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.05. 2,978,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

