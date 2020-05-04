CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $106.82 on Monday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.