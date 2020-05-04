Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,368,000.

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

