Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,044 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,273,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,091,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $65.06.

