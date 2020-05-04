Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,399,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144,232 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,089,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,130,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.16. 402,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.65.

