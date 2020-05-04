Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.
CLLS stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.15.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
