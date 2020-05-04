Centauri Price Tops $0.0008 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Centauri has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $37,769.49 and $247.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.10 or 0.03911667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00059079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035229 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011230 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

