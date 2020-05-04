Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 104,295 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,295 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nutanix worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $57,266,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 501,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 376,335 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 359,029 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $8,267,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $7,277,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

