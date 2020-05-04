Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 258,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Jeld-Wen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $7,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.84. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

