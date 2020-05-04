Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $187.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.05.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.