Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 11,133 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $108.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

