Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 32,890 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,320 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,993,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $24.52 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

