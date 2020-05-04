Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 982,500 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.