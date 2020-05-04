Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.50 on Monday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

