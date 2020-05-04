Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,756 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 175,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

