Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 143.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

