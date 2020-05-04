Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $104.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.33. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.