Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

