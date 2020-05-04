Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

