Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

