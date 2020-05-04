Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,356 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 281,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,981.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $482.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.