Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 53,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 8.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 31.9% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.