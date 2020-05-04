Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $235.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.30. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

