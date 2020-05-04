Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,007 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Carnival worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.93 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

