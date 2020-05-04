Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,538 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $93.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,436,300 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

